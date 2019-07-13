UrduPoint.com
At Least 14 Taliban Fighters Killed In Security Operations Across Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) At least fourteen Taliban militants were killed in separate operations carried out by the Afghan Special Forces across the country, local media reported on Friday.

Ten Taliban fighters were killed during a raid in Shakrak district of Ghor province in the center of the country, the military said, as cited by the Khaama Press news Agency. A cache of weapons was destroyed during the operation.

A separate operation in Wardak province in central Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of two Taliban fighters and the detention of five others. Also, two militants were killed in an operation in Paktiya province in the east.

The raids come less than two weeks after Taliban's massive attack in the heart of Kabul. The group stormed the logistic facility of the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul by detonating a car bomb, causing significant damage to nearby buildings, killing a dozen people and injuring over a hundred more.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

