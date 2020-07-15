UrduPoint.com
At Least 140 Medical Workers Die Of COVID-19 In Iran - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

At Least 140 Medical Workers Die of COVID-19 in Iran - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) At least 140 doctors and other health workers have died of COVID-19 in Iran since the start of the pandemic, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday.

"Our country has been fighting against the coronavirus pandemic for about five months. The medical staff made continuous efforts to take control of this disease, continuing to treat patients. About 5,000 our doctors and medical personnel contracted COVID-19. Unfortunately, 140 of them died," Lari said, as broadcast by the IRINN channel.

According to her, Iran has registered 199 COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 13,410.

Over 264,500 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Iran since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted that the country was currently facing a second wave of the outbreak, adding that Iran will overcome this crisis thanks to a collective effort. Over the past month, the epidemiological situation in the country has worsened, both in terms of the average daily infection rate and the number of coronavirus-related deaths.

