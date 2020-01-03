WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Some 140,000 children had to leave their homes in Syria's province of Idlib in the past three weeks, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Thursday.

"At least 140,000 children have been displaced in the past three weeks alone because of heavy violence in and around Idlib," Fore said.

Five children of ages between 6 and 13 years were killed in Idlib on the first day of 2020, she added.

"New Year's Day is supposed to be a day of hope and a time to look forward to the year ahead," she said. "For families in Syria, any hope is all too often extinguished by heart-breaking violence.

"

The United Nations verified almost 230 attacks on schools and hospitals in Syria in 2019, Fore added.

"More than 90 per cent of these attacks were in the northwest including in Idlib," she said.

UNICEF senior official urged all participants of the conflict to stop any attacks on children. She called on all interested parties to reach a cessation of hostilities immediately and resume efforts to find a peaceful solution.

Fore asked to renew the UN Security Council Resolutions that facilitates sustained humanitarian access to every Syrian child in need not only in Idlib, but throughout the country.