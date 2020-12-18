At least 15 children killed in east Afghanistan bomb blast

At least 15 children were killed when a motorbike laden with explosives blew up near a religious gathering in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, officials said

The children had gathered at a home in Ghazni province to recite Holy Quran verses, a regular activity on the Islamic holy day of Friday, when the blast happened.

Violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent months despite the government and the Taliban launching peace talks to end the country's grinding war.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this incident 15 people, all children, were martyred," said Wahedullah Jumazada, spokesman for the province's governor.

Ahmad Khan Seerat, spokesman for the provincial police force, confirmed the blast, which he said was a Taliban attack.

He added that 20 others were wounded, including children.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian earlier said the group had gathered to recite the Holy Quran in remote Gilan district, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) from Ghazni city, the provincial capital.

Taliban and government forces have regularly clashed in the province, where the insurgents control several areas.

Thirty security personnel were killed last month when a suicide car bomber struck an army base near Ghazni city.

The government's talks with the Taliban -- which opened in September in the Qatari capital of Doha -- are currently on a break until early January.