UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 15 Civilians Killed In Bomb Blast In Central Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

At Least 15 Civilians Killed in Bomb Blast in Central Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 others were injured in a bomb blast in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Tariq Arian, said on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the explosive device was attached to a motorbike and exploded in a residential area of the Gilan district close to a gathering of the Holy Quran study.

The Taliban has not yet issued comments on the incident.

Violent clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban, as well as bomb blasts, continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban launched in Qatar's capital of Doha in September.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Kabul Bomb Blast Interior Ministry Qatar Ghazni Doha September

Recent Stories

Model Courts awards RI to 6 accused

4 minutes ago

Share of Green Energy in EU's Overall Consumption ..

4 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India was planning for s ..

27 minutes ago

Nurmagomedov Says Winning BBC's World Sport Star A ..

4 minutes ago

CM GB demands population based new seat for Hunza

4 minutes ago

SU extends date for online submission examination ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.