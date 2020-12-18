At Least 15 Civilians Killed in Bomb Blast in Central Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 others were injured in a bomb blast in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Tariq Arian, said on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 others were injured in a bomb blast in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Tariq Arian, said on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the explosive device was attached to a motorbike and exploded in a residential area of the Gilan district close to a gathering of the Holy Quran study.

The Taliban, in turn, said that it was not a bomb, but an unexploded ordnance blast. According to spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, 12 children are dead and many others are injured as a result.

Violent clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban, as well as bomb blasts, continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban launched in Qatar's capital of Doha in September.