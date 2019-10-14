UrduPoint.com
At Least 15 Civilians Killed, Injured In Airstrike In Northeastern Afghanistan - Sources

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:38 PM

At least 15 civilians and a local Taliban commander were killed in an airstrike in Warduch district of Afghanistan's northeastern province of Badakhshan, local sources said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) At least 15 civilians and a local Taliban commander were killed in an airstrike in Warduch district of Afghanistan's northeastern province of Badakhshan, local sources said on Monday.

"The attack on the Taliban took place last night, but as a result of the attack 15 civilians were killed and injured, including women and children," Ainullah, a resident of Warduch district, told reporters, without specifying separate numbers of those killed and injured.

Another source in Badakhshan Province confirmed the attack to Sputnik, adding that a Taliban commander was killed along with two aides, but did not comment on the civilian casualties.

An image of injured civilians which was taken at Badakhshan Civil Hospital has been seen by a Sputnik correspondent.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

