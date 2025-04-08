At Least 15 Dead In Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapse
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Santo Domingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) At least 15 people were killed when the roof of a club in the Dominican Republic collapsed early Tuesday morning, emergency services said, with rescue operations still underway.
The roof of the Jet Set club in the Caribbean nation's capital Santo Domingo collapsed during a performance by renowned singer Rubby Perez, who was also trapped in the rubble.
"Unfortunately, we have had 15 deaths so far... we are hopeful of finding many more people alive," Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), told the press.
He did not provide details on the number of injured, which local media reported included dozens of people.
"As long as there is hope for life, all authorities will be working to recover or rescue these people," Mendez said.
He added that there were people trapped in the rubble asking for help.
More than 370 rescuers are working to search for victims.
Recent Stories
Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..
Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..
Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader
Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia
ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister
Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting
More Stories From World
-
At least 15 dead in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Zahra calls on UNESCO to foster scientific collaboration addressing common challenges24 minutes ago
-
Maiden call-up for Bangladesh's Sakib for Zimbabwe Test1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong stocks open 1.66% higher after previous day's collapse dan/dhc1 hour ago
-
Australian PM tells voters he's ready for Trump tariffs1 hour ago
-
Breakaway Somaliland's opposition leader wins presidential poll1 hour ago
-
EU prosecutors search Croatian foreign ministry in graft probe1 hour ago
-
Best Belarusian products on display at Djazagro expo in Algeria1 hour ago
-
Russia says retook one of last villages held by Ukraine in Kursk2 hours ago
-
Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin2 hours ago
-
German semiconductor maker Infineon buys part of US rival Marvell Technology2 hours ago
-
Yunnan's Small-bean Coffee Tastes Global Success2 hours ago