At least 15 dead in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

Santo Domingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) At least 15 people were killed when the roof of a club in the Dominican Republic collapsed early Tuesday morning, emergency services said, with rescue operations still underway.

The roof of the Jet Set club in the Caribbean nation's capital Santo Domingo collapsed during a performance by renowned singer Rubby Perez, who was also trapped in the rubble.

"Unfortunately, we have had 15 deaths so far... we are hopeful of finding many more people alive," Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), told the press.

He did not provide details on the number of injured, which local media reported included dozens of people.

"As long as there is hope for life, all authorities will be working to recover or rescue these people," Mendez said.

He added that there were people trapped in the rubble asking for help.

More than 370 rescuers are working to search for victims.