UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 15 Dead In Nigeria Protests: Amnesty

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:55 PM

At least 15 dead in Nigeria protests: Amnesty

At least 15 people were killed, including two policemen, since protests against police brutality erupted in Nigeria this month, Amnesty International told AFP

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 15 people were killed, including two policemen, since protests against police brutality erupted in Nigeria this month, Amnesty International told AFP.

Protests have been largely peaceful but tensions were rising as anger over abuses by Nigeria police's notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have snowballed into calls for sweeping changes in the West African powerhouse.

Related Topics

Police Amnesty International Nigeria

Recent Stories

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

11 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

11 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

21 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, DP World, Zoological Society of L ..

41 minutes ago

UAE has taken regional lead in supporting transiti ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Customs supports economic decision making wi ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.