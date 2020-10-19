At least 15 dead in Nigeria protests: Amnesty

At least 15 people were killed, including two policemen, since protests against police brutality erupted in Nigeria this month, Amnesty International told AFP

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 15 people were killed, including two policemen, since protests against police brutality erupted in Nigeria this month, Amnesty International told AFP.

Protests have been largely peaceful but tensions were rising as anger over abuses by Nigeria police's notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have snowballed into calls for sweeping changes in the West African powerhouse.