UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 15 Dead In Ukraine Nursing Home Fire: Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:52 PM

At least 15 dead in Ukraine nursing home fire: emergency services

At least 15 people were killed Thursday after a blaze tore through a residential home for the elderly in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the emergency services said

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :At least 15 people were killed Thursday after a blaze tore through a residential home for the elderly in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the emergency services said.

"According to preliminary information, 33 people were in the building at the time of the fire and 15 of them died," a statement said, noting that nine people were evacuated and were receiving treatment in hospital.

Related Topics

Fire Died Kharkiv

Recent Stories

FBI Offers $75,000 Reward for Information on Perso ..

1 second ago

Russia pushes back after Navalny's Putin 'palace' ..

3 seconds ago

Fresh Covid blow for Australian Open as Badosa tes ..

5 seconds ago

Jumbo best team in world, says Van Aert on contrac ..

4 minutes ago

Dutch airline KLM to cut up to 1,000 more jobs

4 minutes ago

Masdar, China Gezhouba Group, to explore global co ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.