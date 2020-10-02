At Least 15 Detained in Riots Marking 3rd Anniversary of Catalonia Referendum - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) At least 15 people were detained at demonstrations in Spain's Catalonia region marking the third anniversary of the unrecognized independence referendum, media reported Friday.

According to Catalonia's TV3, a march in Barcelona on Thursday turned into riots with burning of politicians' images, setting up barricades and tussles with police.

Detentions were also made in the wantaway region's second-largest city of Girona, while similar marches in other cities took place without incident.

On October 1, 2017, Catalonia held a referendum in which over 90 percent of voters supported the region's independence from Spain. Madrid declared the referendum illegal and arrested a number of pro-independence politicians. The Supreme Court of Spain has sentenced nine pro-independence Catalan leaders to between 9 and 13 years in prison on sedition charges, while three other officials were ordered to pay fines over disobedience.