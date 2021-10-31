At Least 15 Injured In Attack In Japanese Train - Reports
Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:40 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) An attacker in a train in Tokyo injured at least 15 passengers on Sunday, the Kyodo news agency reported.
On Sunday, the Tokyo police arrested a man who started brandishing a knife in the train and then spilled and burnt combustible fluid. He was also reported to have sprayed hydrochloric acid in a car. Some seats caught alight.
The train has been stopped, and numerous medical crews have been deployed to the station.