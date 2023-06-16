UrduPoint.com

At Least 15 Killed, 10 Injured In Car Accident In Canada's Manitoba Province - Police

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 04:00 AM

At Least 15 Killed, 10 Injured in Car Accident in Canada's Manitoba Province - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) At least 15 people died and ten suffered injuries in a car accident involving a semi-trailer truck and a bus in Canada's Manitoba province on Thursday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Manitoba said.

"At 11:40am (16:40 GMT) today, #rcmpmb responded to a mass casualty collision between a semi-trailer & bus.

At this time, there are 15 fatalities & 10 people taken to hospital with various injuries. Major Crime Services is investigating & on scene," the RCMP said on Twitter.

The incident occurred near the town of Carberry, west of Winnipeg, when the bus carrying senior citizens from the city of Dauphin was hit by the truck while crossing lanes on a highway, the police added.

The RCMP noted that a family support center had been set up in Dauphin with RCMP officers on site so that families could address their questions.

Related Topics

Accident Police Canada Twitter Car Died Dauphin Winnipeg SITE Family From

Recent Stories

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

2 hours ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

3 hours ago
 90% of students considering their career goals in ..

90% of students considering their career goals in high school, 72% have clear id ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy and Tourism’s first ‘City B ..

3 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin ..

Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin America, Caribbean tour

3 hours ago
 ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowe ..

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.