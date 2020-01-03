UrduPoint.com
At Least 15 Killed As Military Plane Crashes In Sudan's West Darfur ” Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) A military plane has crashed in the westernmost Sudanese province of West Darfur, leaving 15 people killed, media reported on Friday.

The aircraft, presumably model Antonov An-12, crashed five minutes after takeoff and fell some 3 miles from the airport of Al Junaynah on Thursday evening.

According to the Alarabiya broadcaster, among the 15 fatalities were three local judicial officials and possibly an official of the World food Organization.

No further details have been shared at the moment.

