At Least 15 Killed in Collision of 2 Trains in Bangladesh - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) At least 15 people were killed and many were injured in a head-on collision of two trains in Bangladesh, local newspaper Daily Star reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at a train station in Brahmanbaria District in eastern Bangladesh.

The Udayan Express train was approaching a platform when it collided with another train. As a result of the collision, at least two railway cars were seriously damaged.

A local police spokesman said a rescue operation was underway at the site, and the death toll might increase.