UrduPoint.com

At Least 15 Killed In DR Congo Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 05:54 PM

At least 15 killed in DR Congo violence

At least 15 people have died in separate attacks by armed groups in DR Congo's troubled northeastern province of Ituri, local sources and monitors said on Monday

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 15 people have died in separate attacks by armed groups in DR Congo's troubled northeastern province of Ituri, local sources and monitors said on Monday.

A militia group called CODECO on Sunday ransacked the village of Mabanga in Djugu territory, "killing six people, including four women," Ngandjole Assani, a representative of local grassroots groups, told AFP.

"There were no (Congolese army) troops around," Assani said.

In Irumu territory farther south, members of CODECO and a group called the Patriotic and Integrationist Force of the Congo (FPIC) on Sunday attacked the village of Kokonyangi, a local chief said.

"Eleven bodies were found and 10 other civilians were injured," said Jonas Lemi Zorabo, a traditional leader in the Babao-Bokoe area.

A US-headquartered monitoring group, the Kivu Security Tracker, said nine people died in Kokonyangi.

The armed forces in Ituri confirmed the attacks but did not provide further details.

CODECO -- the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) -- claims to defend the Lendu ethnic group, which has a long history of blood feuds with the Hema community.

Fighting between the two communities flared between 1999 and 2003, claiming tens of thousands of lives before being quelled by a European Union peacekeeping force, Artemis.

Related Topics

Injured Army European Union Died Congo Women Sunday Blood

Recent Stories

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for Presiden ..

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for President Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

10 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Literary ..

10 minutes ago
 Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath ta ..

Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath taking ceremony

14 minutes ago
 67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

15 minutes ago
 Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ exp ..

Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ explosion near Abu Dhabi

17 minutes ago
 NCOC discusses new NPIs to contain coronavirus spi ..

NCOC discusses new NPIs to contain coronavirus spike

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.