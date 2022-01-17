At least 15 killed in DR Congo violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 15 people have died in separate attacks by armed groups in DR Congo's troubled northeastern province of Ituri, local sources and monitors said on Monday.

A militia group called CODECO on Sunday ransacked the village of Mabanga in Djugu territory, "killing six people, including four women," Ngandjole Assani, a representative of local grassroots groups, told AFP.

"There were no (Congolese army) troops around," Assani said.

In Irumu territory farther south, members of CODECO and a group called the Patriotic and Integrationist Force of the Congo (FPIC) on Sunday attacked the village of Kokonyangi, a local chief said.

"Eleven bodies were found and 10 other civilians were injured," said Jonas Lemi Zorabo, a traditional leader in the Babao-Bokoe area.

A US-headquartered monitoring group, the Kivu Security Tracker, said nine people died in Kokonyangi.

The armed forces in Ituri confirmed the attacks but did not provide further details.

CODECO -- the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) -- claims to defend the Lendu ethnic group, which has a long history of blood feuds with the Hema community.

Fighting between the two communities flared between 1999 and 2003, claiming tens of thousands of lives before being quelled by a European Union peacekeeping force, Artemis.