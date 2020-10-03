UrduPoint.com
At Least 15 Killed In East Afghanistan Car Bomb Attack

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:22 PM

At least 15 killed in east Afghanistan car bomb attack

At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 others wounded in a car bomb attack that targeted a government building in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials sai

Jalalabad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 others wounded in a car bomb attack that targeted a government building in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at an administrative building that also housed some military facilities in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province, the governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

"The car bomb detonated at the entrance of the district headquarters building. Several armed attackers tried to enter the building after the attack but were killed by security forces," he said.

Provincial police spokesman Farid Khan confirmed the details.

He said most of the victims were Afghan security force members but several civilians were also among the dead.

No one had so far claimed responsibility for the attack but Khan blamed the Taliban.

