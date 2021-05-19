UrduPoint.com
At Least 15 Killed In Two Burkina Faso Attacks: Security Sources

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:56 PM

At least 15 killed in two Burkina Faso attacks: security sources

At least 15 civilians and a soldier were killed in two attacks on a village and troops in the north and east of Burkina Faso, security sources said Wednesday

The first attack, overnight Tuesday, targeted a village near the town of Tin-Akoff in the north, and the second, on Wednesday, involved an explosive device that hit a military convoy in the east of the country, killing the soldier, the sources said.

The first attack, overnight Tuesday, targeted a village near the town of Tin-Akoff in the north, and the second, on Wednesday, involved an explosive device that hit a military convoy in the east of the country, killing the soldier, the sources said.

More Stories From World

