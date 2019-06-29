UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 15 Killed In Western India Wall Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:14 PM

At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a wall collapsed on shacks outside an apartment complex in western India, police said

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a wall collapsed on shacks outside an apartment complex in western India, police said.

Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 metre (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of labourers who had work at a nearby construction site, according to police.

Two people were also injured in the accident and are "undergoing treatment at a hospital," a local police official told AFP.

He said a search was on to find any survivors.

The shacks, located in the city of Pune in Maharashtra state, were mostly occupied by migrant workers from India's north.

Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced a cash compensation to the families of those killed.

The city has seen two days of heavy rains.

India's millions of labourers and their families often live either on construction sites or in temporary huts nearby to save on accommodation costs.

It is the latest in a series of deadly building accidents in India that mostly occur during the rainy season that runs from June to September.

More than a dozen devotees were killed on Sunday after a tent collapsed on them during a religious event in western Rajasthan state.

In 2017, a wall collapsed collapse onto guests celebrating a wedding in Rajasthan state, killing two dozen people.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Police Marriage Died Pune SITE June September Sunday 2017 Event From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Smooth passage of budget opposition's defeat: Dr. ..

19 seconds ago

G20 says trade, geopolitical tensions have 'intens ..

23 seconds ago

19 G20 members, without US, recommit to Paris clim ..

25 seconds ago

Time to find a girl for Bilawal, he is ready to ma ..

16 minutes ago

Putin Tells Saudi Crown Prince Glad to Have Opport ..

19 minutes ago

KP Govt allocates over Rs5b for promotion of touri ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.