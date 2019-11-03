UrduPoint.com
At Least 15 People Dead, 50 Injured As Bus Falls Into River In Nepal - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 10:20 PM

At Least 15 People Dead, 50 Injured as Bus Falls Into River in Nepal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) A bus fell on Sunday in a river in central Nepal, leaving at least 15 people dead, 50 injured and three more missing, according to media reports.

The bus, which was heading for the capital of Kathmandu, plunged into the Sunkoshi River in the district of Sindupalchowk, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

The list of the injured people reportedly includes eight women and two children among others.

Six out of 50 injured people are in a critical condition, the newspaper added.

