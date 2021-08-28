At Least 15 People Die As Bus Fall Into Gorge In Peru - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:00 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) At least 15 people have died and three more sustained injuries as a bus fell into a gorge in Peru, media reported.
According to RPP radio broadcaster, the accident took place in the southern region of Apurimac on Friday.
The bus was carrying employees of a mining company.
Causes of the accident remain unknown.