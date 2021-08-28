At Least 15 People Die as Bus Fall Into Gorge in Peru - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) At least 15 people have died and three more sustained injuries as a bus fell into a gorge in Peru, media reported.

According to RPP radio broadcaster, the accident took place in the southern region of Apurimac on Friday.

The bus was carrying employees of a mining company.

Causes of the accident remain unknown.