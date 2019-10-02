At Least 15 People Injured in Renewed Protests in Central Baghdad - Local Authorities

At least 15 people were injured on Wednesday in central Baghdad as a result of crowd dispersing efforts on the second day of protests in the Iraqi capital, local authorities said

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) At least 15 people were injured on Wednesday in central Baghdad as a result of crowd dispersing efforts on the second day of protests in the Iraqi capital, local authorities said.

On Tuesday, Iraqi media reported that about 1,500 demonstrators had gathered in Baghdad's Liberation Square to protest against low living standards, unemployment and corruption in the country. Police used tear gas and hot water to disperse the protesters. According to various media reports, at least two people were killed during the Tuesday rallies.

"Fifteen protesters were injured [on Wednesday] according to preliminary estimates. The injuries resulted from bullets wounds and tear gas that were used at Tayaran [Liberation] Square in central Baghdad," authorities said, as quoted by the Al-Sumaria news outlet.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has in turn called an emergency session of the national security committee, media reported.

On Wednesday, the United Nations released a statement on the Iraqi protests, expressing its concern over the situation in the middle Eastern country and calling on both protesters and security forces to show restraint.

Similarly, the US Embassy in Baghdad released a statement saying it was closely monitoring the developing protests and expressed condolences to all families of those who were killed.