At Least 15 People Killed, 75 Injured In Stampede At Madagascar Stadium - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) At least 15 people were trampled to death and 75 more injured in a stampede at the Mahamasina stadium in the Malagasy capital of Antananarivo during the Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday, local media reported.

The scramble began as guests rushed to the stadium, where free amusements were provided in connection with the 59th independence anniversary, the Orange actu Madagascar news portal reported.

The Mahamasina Municipal Stadium, with 22,000 capacity, is located in the center of Antananarivo and serves as a venue for various sport and cultural events. On January 19, Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina was inaugurated there.

