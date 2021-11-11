UrduPoint.com

At Least 15 People Killed In Armed Attack In Nigeria - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) At least 15 people were killed in an armed attack by bandits on villages in southeastern Nigeria, the country's Daily Trust newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Over 50 bandits attacked two villages, Binnari and Jab Jab, early on Wednesday and their residents tried to fight back, Daily Trust said. Sources told the newspaper that the attack was vengeance-motivated, as locals had previously killed several bandits involved in kidnappings.

At least 15 people were killed during the attack, and the bandits suffered seven casualties, the news noted.

The local residents have complained that there are no police officers or soldiers in the villages that can defend them, according to Daily Trust. Earlier in the year, the bandits already killed several local guards and the head of one of the attacked villages.

The local police confirmed that there was an attack on the villages and said that it had dispatched units to the area, the newspaper said.

"The police are now on ground and are making effort to restore normally and we have no casualty figure for now," the police spokesman was quoted as saying by Daily Trust.

Nigeria, especially its northern parts, has been suffering from instability for years because of the activities of multiple criminal groups and the Boko Haram terrorists who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (both terrorist groups, banned in Russia).

Banditry and terrorist attacks on civilians, including on educational facilities, have become a common occurrence in many parts of Nigeria with students and ordinary people often kidnapped for ransom.

