At Least 15 People Killed In Landslide In Southern Myanmar Amid Heavy Rains - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:49 PM

At least 15 people were killed in southern Myanmar on Friday as a result of landslides following heavy rains, media reported, citing the local fire department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) At least 15 people were killed in southern Myanmar on Friday as a result of landslides following heavy rains, media reported, citing the local fire department.

According to a local official, as cited by the Xinhua news outlet, search and rescue operations are still underway and the total number of casualties is still unknown.

So far, a total of 28 people have been rescued from the landslides, which took place in the state of Mon and buried at least 10 houses in the Paung township.

Myanmar has been hit with heavy rains during this year's monsoon season. On Thursday, Ko Ko Naing, Myanmar's director general of disaster management, said that there are currently over 30,000 people in the country who have been displaced due to floods.

