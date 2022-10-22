At Least 15 People Killed, Over 40 Injured in Road Accident in Central India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) At least 15 people were killed and 40 injured after a bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh, a state in central India, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported on Saturday, citing local officials.

A bus with 100 passengers collided with a stationary truck near the city of Rewa, in north-eastern part of Madhya Pradesh state.

The deadly accident took place late on Friday night; all injured people have been taken to hospital.

The majority of the bus passengers were laborers from the neighboring state Uttar Pradesh, according to Navneet Bhasin, Rewa Superintendent of Police, as cited by the broadcaster.

The police have launched an investigation, while local authorities have announced a compensation of 200,000 rupee ($2500) to the relatives of the victims and 50,000 rupees to those seriously injured.