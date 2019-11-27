At Least 15 Russians in Critical Condition From Accident in Dominican Republic - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) At least 15 Russian citizens, who were injured in the bus accident in the Dominican Republic, are in critical condition, the Listin Diario reported, citing the head doctor of the Maternity Our Lady of Altagracia hospital.

On Tuesday, a bus carrying 39 Russian tourists headed to the airport for a flight back to Moscow collided with a truck and then rolled over near the city of Higuey in the eastern La Altagracia province.

The doctor specified that the hospital had received a total of 19 patients following the accident, all of whom were Russians.

The Russian Association of Tour Operators said in a statement early on Wednesday that there were 42 people on the bus at the time of the accident: 39 tourists of the Russian Anex Tour operator, two tourist guides and the driver.