At Least 15 Shot, 2 Killed In Mass Shooting In US' Chicago - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Two people were killed and at least 13 others sustained injuries as a result of shooting in the US city of Chicago on Sunday, local police said.

"Fifteen people were shot, two of those 15 people shot are deceased, four guns were recovered at the scene," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters.

According to US media reports, a shooter opened fire at a party on Sunday at about 4.40 a.m. (09:40 GMT). The pop-up party was reportedly taking place at a tow company.

The police investigation and interrogations are underway.

More Stories From World

