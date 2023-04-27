CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) At least 15 Syrian nationals have been killed during armed clashes between rival forces in Sudan, Bish al Shaar, the charge d'affaires of the Syrian embassy in Khartoum, said on Wednesday.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Algeria provided assistance in evacuating Syrian citizens from Sudan who wished to leave the country.

"So far, 15 Syrians have been victims of clashes in Khartoum. There is no information about the wounded. All members of the diplomatic mission are fine," al Shaar told Syrian broadcaster Sham FM.

The diplomat added that the embassy, at the instructions of the country's foreign ministry, has been registering citizens wishing to return to their homeland since the beginning of the clashes. He noted that some 30,000 Syrians live in the territory of Sudan.

Clashes between Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out on April 15 after a long period of rising tensions within the military. The number of people killed in clashes has reached 459, and at least 4,072 others have been injured, according to the World Health Organization.