At Least 15 Taliban, Islamic State Terrorists Killed, Detained In Afghanistan - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) At least 15 Taliban fighters and Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) were killed or detained in operations across Afghanistan, local media reported.

The raids were conducted by security forces in Helmand, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces, according to the Khaama Press news Agency.

The Afghan forces repeatedly carry out operations against the Taliban militants. the army has recently intensified its efforts against IS. The group claimed responsibility for the recent explosion at a wedding in Kabul in mid-August, which killed over 80 people and left another 180 injured.

