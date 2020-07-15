UrduPoint.com
At Least 15 Taliban Militants Killed In Airstrike In Afghan Kandahar Province - Police

Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:11 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) At least 15 Taliban militants were killed and 10 others were injured in an airstrike by the Afghan air forces in Kandahar province, local police said on Wednesday.

"Last night, Taliban insurgents attacked security checkpoints in Sra Baghal area of Maiwand district.

Afghan forces launched an airstrike killing 15 insurgents and injuring ten others," Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai said.

According to him, three police officers were killed and four others were injured in clashes with Taliban militants.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident so far.

