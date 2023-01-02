At Least 150 Injured in Baghdad During New Year Celebrations - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) At least 150 people were injured in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad due to fireworks on New Year's Eve, the country's health authorities inform.

"...the number of initial injuries in Baghdad as a result of fireworks amounted to 150, including no less than 20 eye injuries," Saif Al-Badr, a spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, told the Iraqi news Agency (INA) on Sunday.

The complete statistics on the number of injuries as a result of fireworks and "random shooting" in all of Iraq's governorates was expected later in the day.

The health ministry spokesperson said that "there have been no deaths so far."