Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 150 people have been killed in two days of fighting in the latest ethnic clashes triggered by land disputes in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state, a medic said Thursday.

The fighting is some of the worst in recent months.

Clashes in Sudan's troubled Blue Nile state broke out last week after reported arguments over land between members of the Hausa people and rival groups.

The fighting has centered around the Wad al-Mahi area near Roseires, some 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of the capital Khartoum.

"A total 150 people including women, children, and elderly were killed between Wednesday and Thursday," said Abbas Moussa, head of Wad al-Mahi hospital. "Around 86 people were also wounded in the violence." On Wednesday, residents in the area reported intense gunfire and houses set on fire.

Last week, clashes in the same area sparked by "a dispute over land issues" left at least 13 people dead and 24 injured, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Authorities have since imposed an overnight curfew to contain the violence.