At Least 150 People Injured In Stampede At Religious Festival In Israel - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

TG TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) At least 150 people were injured in a stampede that broke out overnight at a religious Jewish festival in northern Israel, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

"Health workers provided assistance to 150 injured people," the ministry said.

The Israeli emergency agency MDA said dozens died during Lag Ba'Omer celebrations at the foot of Mount Meron, the site of the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Media put the death toll at 44.

MDA said 38 injured people remained at the site in critical condition after six critically injured were evacuated, while 18 were injured severely, two moderately and 39 lightly.

More Stories From World

