UrduPoint.com

At Least 15,000 Killed By Hot Weather In Europe In 2022: WHO

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 11:47 PM

At least 15,000 killed by hot weather in Europe in 2022: WHO

At least 15,000 people have died in Europe because of hot weather in 2022 so far, the World Health Organization said Monday, with Spain and Germany among the worst-affected countries

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 15,000 people have died in Europe because of hot weather in 2022 so far, the World Health Organization said Monday, with Spain and Germany among the worst-affected countries.

The three months from June-August were the hottest in Europe since records began, and the exceptionally high temperatures led to the worst drought the continent has witnessed since the middle Ages.

"Based on country data submitted so far, it is estimated that at least 15,000 people died specifically due to the heat in 2022," the WHO's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

"Nearly 4,000 deaths in Spain, more than 1,000 in Portugal, more than 3,200 in the United Kingdom, and around 4,500 deaths in Germany were reported by health authorities during the 3 months of summer," he added.

"This estimate is expected to increase as more countries report on excess deaths due to heat."Crops withered in European breadbaskets, as the historic dry spell drove record wildfire intensity and placed severe pressure on the continent's power grid.

Successive heatwaves between June and July, which saw temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Britain for the first time, saw some 24,000 excess deaths in Europe.

Related Topics

Weather World Europe Drought Died Germany Spain United Kingdom Portugal June July From Top

Recent Stories

Imran trying to create political instability throu ..

Imran trying to create political instability through lawlessness: Asad Mahmood

1 minute ago
 Two street criminals arrested

Two street criminals arrested

2 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman meets Kamran Tesuri

Balighur Rehman meets Kamran Tesuri

2 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA holds meeting to improve roads' infra ..

Chairman CDA holds meeting to improve roads' infrastructure

4 minutes ago
 Trump to Announce His Presidential Run at Rally in ..

Trump to Announce His Presidential Run at Rally in Ohio on Monday - Reports

4 minutes ago
 FGEI (C/G) educational institutions to be remain c ..

FGEI (C/G) educational institutions to be remain closed Nov 8 to 9

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.