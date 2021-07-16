UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 15,000 People Evacuated Due To Floods In Netherlands - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

At Least 15,000 People Evacuated Due to Floods in Netherlands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) At least 15,000 people are being evacuated as the level of floodwaters is rising in the southeast of the Netherlands, the NL Times news portal reported on Thursday.

Some 10,000 residents are fleeing the neighborhoods of Heugem and Randwyck in the city of Maastricht.

"Tonight, part of Maastricht will be under water," the Limburg-Zuid regional security office said, as quoted by the media outlet, adding that "We are evacuating because we are assuming a water discharge of 3,700 cubic meters per second."

The water levels between 80 centimeters (31 inches) and five meters (16 feet) are expected in the area.

The city of Roermond is also expecting a record high water level between Thursday night and Friday afternoon. About 5,000 people are being evacuated.

"This is an unprecedented situation," Antoin Scholten from the Limburg-Noord regional security office said.

Neighboring Germany has also been hit by heavy rainfall and floodwater in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, which killed 58 people. Dozens more are unaccounted for. German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz blamed the extreme weather on climate change.

Related Topics

Weather Water German Germany Maastricht Netherlands Media From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

2 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.