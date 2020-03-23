UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 157 People Die From COVID-19 In New York, Confirmed Cases Reach 20,875 - Cuomo

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:58 PM

At Least 157 People Die From COVID-19 in New York, Confirmed Cases Reach 20,875 - Cuomo

The US state of New York reported at least 157 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while the number of people who have contracted the infection has increased by 5,707 to a total of 20,875, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The US state of New York reported at least 157 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while the number of people who have contracted the infection has increased by 5,707 to a total of 20,875, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.

A table that Cuomo displayed at the briefing read that the highest number of the total of 20,875 cases across the state was reported in New York City with 12,305 people who tested positive for the COVID-19. Westchester County registered 2,894 cases, Nassau 2,442, Suffolk 1,458, Rockland 592, Orange 389, Albany 127, Dutchess 100, Eire 87 and Monroe 76.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the state of New York have climbed to 157, Cuomo added.

Related Topics

Governor Died Albany Orange Nassau Monroe New York From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt is all set to announce income support program ..

13 minutes ago

Lockdown across GB, transport business activities ..

32 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar launches mobile ..

34 seconds ago

Thirteenth Aircraft Heads From Russia to Italy to ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab govt closes SNGPL call centres

4 minutes ago

100 held on the violation of COVID-19 measures

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.