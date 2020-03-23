At Least 157 People Die From COVID-19 in New York, Confirmed Cases Reach 20,875 - Cuomo

The US state of New York reported at least 157 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while the number of people who have contracted the infection has increased by 5,707 to a total of 20,875, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The US state of New York reported at least 157 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while the number of people who have contracted the infection has increased by 5,707 to a total of 20,875, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.

A table that Cuomo displayed at the briefing read that the highest number of the total of 20,875 cases across the state was reported in New York City with 12,305 people who tested positive for the COVID-19. Westchester County registered 2,894 cases, Nassau 2,442, Suffolk 1,458, Rockland 592, Orange 389, Albany 127, Dutchess 100, Eire 87 and Monroe 76.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the state of New York have climbed to 157, Cuomo added.