At Least 16 Activists Detained At Opposition Protest In Central Minsk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) At least 16 activists have been detained during the Belarusian opposition's protest in central Minsk on Sunday, Sputnik correspondents reported from the scene.

On Sunday, opposition protests are taking place across Belarus. A several thousand strong demonstration approached the residence of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. Law enforcement officers are pushing protesters from the building.

