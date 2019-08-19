At Least 16 Civilians Injured In Multiple Blasts In Afghanistan's East - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:08 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) At least 16 civilians were injured on Monday as a result of multiple explosions in the city of Jalalabad, located in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Pahjwork news agency reported.
Meanwhile, the country celebrates its Independence Day on Monday.
No militant group active in the region has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.