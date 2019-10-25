UrduPoint.com
At Least 16 Dead In Anti-Abiy Protests In Ethiopia: Amnesty

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:47 PM

At least 16 dead in anti-Abiy protests in Ethiopia: Amnesty

At least 16 people have been killed in violence in Ethiopia this week that began with protests against Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Abiy Ahmed, an Amnesty International researcher said Friday

"Up to now, we have confirmed 16 people dead but the number must be more than that because new reports are emerging which we have not confirmed," Fisseha Tekle told AFP.

