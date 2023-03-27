UrduPoint.com

At Least 16 Dead In Ecuador Landslide Caused By Heavy Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 09:22 PM

At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide caused by heavy rains

At least 16 people have died in a landslide triggered by months of heavy rainfall in the south of Ecuador, the government said on Monday

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 16 people have died in a landslide triggered by months of heavy rainfall in the south of Ecuador, the government said on Monday.

The mudslide happened late on Sunday night, burying dozens of homes, injuring 16 people and affecting around 500, the Risk Management Secretariat (SNGR) said in a statement.

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso said on Twitter that firefighters from neighboring areas had been deployed to the village of Alausi in Chimborazo province, around 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of the capital, "to attend to the affected citizens.

" Images shared on local media showed dozens of rescuers and civilians trying to clear debris by hand in the dead of night with only torches for light in the mountainous region.

Authorities said they are looking for seven missing people.

Since the start of the year, heavy rains in Ecuador have led to the deaths of 22 people, destroyed 72 homes and damaged more than 6,900, according to the SNGR.

