At Least 16 Dead In Ecuador Road Accident: Rescue Agency
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) An accident in south Ecuador involving a passenger bus on Friday left at least 16 people dead and eight others injured, rescue officials said.
"So far the toll is 16 dead and eight injured" from the crash, which involved another vehicle and took place in Ecuador's Loja province bordering Peru, the ECU911 agency said on WhatsApp.
"Firefighters, the National Police and the Ministry of Public Health units are working on the incident, which involved an interprovincial transport bus and a light car-type vehicle," the agency said.
The bus had collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction and overturned dramatically, according to local media.
Traffic accidents are among the main causes of death in Ecuador.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
More Stories From World
-
South Korea president apologises but doesn't resign over martial law fiasco20 seconds ago
-
Ghana votes in tight presidential election race28 seconds ago
-
Five things to know about Ghana33 seconds ago
-
Crisis to brink of impeachment: South Korea's isolated president42 seconds ago
-
Georgia police fire tear gas, water cannons at pro-EU protesters10 minutes ago
-
South Korea president to address nation ahead of impeachment vote10 minutes ago
-
Atkinson hat-trick keeps England on top of NZ in second Test10 minutes ago
-
South Korea president to address nation ahead of impeachment vote10 minutes ago
-
Trump stands by pick to head Pentagon despite accusations10 minutes ago
-
Atkinson hat-trick keeps England on top of NZ in second Test10 minutes ago
-
S. Korea president stops short of resigning after martial law fiasco10 minutes ago
-
US urges 'peaceful democratic process' in Romania after scrapped election10 minutes ago