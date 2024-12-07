Open Menu

At Least 16 Dead In Ecuador Road Accident: Rescue Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 09:50 AM

At least 16 dead in Ecuador road accident: rescue agency

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) An accident in south Ecuador involving a passenger bus on Friday left at least 16 people dead and eight others injured, rescue officials said.

"So far the toll is 16 dead and eight injured" from the crash, which involved another vehicle and took place in Ecuador's Loja province bordering Peru, the ECU911 agency said on WhatsApp.

"Firefighters, the National Police and the Ministry of Public Health units are working on the incident, which involved an interprovincial transport bus and a light car-type vehicle," the agency said.

The bus had collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction and overturned dramatically, according to local media.

Traffic accidents are among the main causes of death in Ecuador.

