UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 16 Dead In Peru Traffic Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:12 PM

At least 16 dead in Peru traffic accident

At least 16 people including two Germans were killed and 40 others injured after a bus crashed into parked cars in the south of Peru, authorities confirmed

Lima (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 16 people including two Germans were killed and 40 others injured after a bus crashed into parked cars in the south of Peru, authorities confirmed.

The accident happened early Monday on the main coastal highway used by many tour bus companies and linking the capital Lima with Arequipa in the south.

In a statement late Monday the prosecutor's office said there were two German citizens, 10 Peruvians, and four unidentified people among the 16 killed.

Among the injured were two Brazilians, two Americans and one Spaniard, according to the health ministry.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Monday when the bus left its lane and crashed into eight vehicles parked on the side of the road, at kilometer 571 of the South Pan-American route, in the Arequipa region.

Police and firefighters took the injured to hospitals in Arequipa and Nazca, cities that attract large numbers of tourists.

The bus had left Lima and was heading to Arequipa, a journey of around 16 hours.

Deadly traffic accidents are frequent in Peru, particularly during the rainy season at this time of year, but also due to poor road surfaces, insufficient signage and a lack of control by authorities.

In 2019, 1,123 people died in traffic accidents in Peru, the interior ministry said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Unidentified People Interior Ministry Poor German Vehicles Road Died Traffic Arequipa Lima Peru 2019

Recent Stories

Eastern, Western Bypasses to be initiated soon in ..

4 minutes ago

Government, private schools of Peshawar to reopen ..

31 seconds ago

26 projects worth Rs. 1.18 billion discussed in Sa ..

33 seconds ago

Five receive burn injuries in separate incidents

34 seconds ago

11 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel missile attack: ..

38 seconds ago

Air Chief congratulates Hamza Khan

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.