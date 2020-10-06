UrduPoint.com
At Least 16 Injured In Kyrgyz Clashes After Vote: Official

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:02 AM

At least 16 people were injured Monday after a protest in Kyrgyzstan dissolved into clashes with police in the capital Bishkek following a disputed parliamentary election, the health ministry said

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 16 people were injured Monday after a protest in Kyrgyzstan dissolved into clashes with police in the capital Bishkek following a disputed parliamentary election, the health ministry said.

The injured were receiving treatment in Bishkek hospitals, said the ministry, while an opposition leader, Janar Akayev, was injured in the clashes, his party Ata-Meken told AFP.

