At Least 16 Killed in Collision of Two Minibuses in Algeria - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) At least 16 people were killed and three others injured in a collision of two minibuses in southern Algeria on Monday, the Al-Shorouk news agency reported, citing the Algerian General Directorate of Civil Defense.

The accident reportedly took place in the town of Bordj Badji Mokhtar, 190 kilometers (118 miles) from the administrative capital of Adrar Province.