Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

At least 16 migrants dead in Aegean: Turkish state media

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) At least 16 migrants drowned after a boat capsized off the Turkish coast, state media reported on Friday, citing local officials.

The victims' nationalities were not yet known. Officials said two people were rescued by the Turkish coastguard and another two managed to make it out of the water on their own.

The boat capsized off Turkey's largest island, called Gokceada or Imbros, which is located in the Aegean Sea off the coast of the northwestern province of Canakkale.

"Four people were rescued, 16 died -- four of them are children and babies," TRT television quoted local governor Ilhami Aktas as saying.

Officials said a search and rescue operation was under way.

Turkey is hosting nearly four million refugees, mostly Syrians.

Ankara struck a deal with the European Union in 2016 to curb the influx of refugees in return for financial assistance and other incentives.

