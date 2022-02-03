At Least 16 People Die In Argentina Over Poisoning With Cocaine - Reports
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 07:10 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) At least 16 people have died in the Argentine province of Buenos Aires after consuming poisoned cocaine, media reported.
According to the TN broadcaster, more than 50 people have been hospitalized.
Experts are trying to determine the substance mixed with the cocaine.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.