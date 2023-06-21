UrduPoint.com

At Least 16 People Injured In Paris Explosion - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 10:13 PM

At Least 16 People Injured in Paris Explosion - Reports

At least 16 people suffered injuries, including nine in critical condition, following an explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday, media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) At least 16 people suffered injuries, including nine in critical condition, following an explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday, media reported.

Earlier in the day, BFMTV reported that four people were in critical conditions following the blast.

According to prosecutors, the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Eyewitnesses said that there was a strong smell of gas.

The explosion occurred on the Alphonse Laveran square not far from the American academy fashion design school. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived at the scene. According to the police data, the facades of several houses collapsed, and several neighboring houses caught fire

