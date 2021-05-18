UrduPoint.com
At Least 16 People Killed As Cyclone Tauktae Strikes India - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) At least 16 people have been killed and about 120 went missing in several states of India after the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae hit the western coast of the country, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to India tv, the state of Karnataka was the hardest hit with eight reported fatalities. Two people died when their tug capsized in the sea.

As many as 121 villages in Karnataka's seven districts have been affected by the cyclone.

In the meantime, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the storm had killed two people.

Elsewhere in India, six Maharashtra residents have died in separate incidents and three sailors remained missing after two boats sank in the sea earlier in the day.

At the same time, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Rajasthan districts neighboring Gujarat.

The Indian Navy also continues to search for 127 people, who were on board the barge that sank about 175 kilometers (108 miles) from Mumbai. The vessel had 273 people on board, 146 of whom were rescued.

