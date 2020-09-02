KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) At least 16 Taliban militants of the elite Red Unit, including five Pakistani nationals, were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the local governor's spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to Attaullah Khogyani, six other Taliban militants were injured and two vehicles were destroyed during the clashes.

One Afghan security officer was killed and three others were injured during the confrontation.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.