UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 16 Taliban Militants Killed In Clashes With Gov't Forces In Eastern Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:20 AM

At Least 16 Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes With Gov't Forces in Eastern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) At least 16 Taliban militants of the elite Red Unit, including five Pakistani nationals, were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the local governor's spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to Attaullah Khogyani, six other Taliban militants were injured and two vehicles were destroyed during the clashes.

One Afghan security officer was killed and three others were injured during the confrontation.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Governor Vehicles

Recent Stories

Gargash, Ben-Shabbat review consolidating cooperat ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC, Apollo-led consortium enter into $5.5 billi ..

2 hours ago

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

9 hours ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.